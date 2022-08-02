abrdn plc Has $1.93 Million Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

abrdn plc reduced its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,517 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 7,194.2% in the 4th quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 40.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 1.2 %

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 22,666 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $182,007.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 697,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,602,563.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 125,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $1,243,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,918,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,089,134.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 22,666 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $182,007.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 697,704 shares in the company, valued at $5,602,563.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 322,382 shares of company stock valued at $3,046,233 in the last three months. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE PLTR opened at $10.47 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.94. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.44 and a 12-month high of $29.29. The company has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.88 and a beta of 3.80.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $446.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.51 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.25% and a positive return on equity of 12.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

About Palantir Technologies

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.