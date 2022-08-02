abrdn plc Lowers Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

abrdn plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,331 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in FOX by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 51,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 9,336 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in FOX during the 4th quarter valued at $41,661,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in FOX by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 62,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 12,599 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FOX during the 4th quarter valued at $980,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in FOX by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. 23.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $31.10 on Tuesday. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $28.96 and a 1 year high of $40.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The company has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.96.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter.

Separately, Wolfe Research lowered shares of FOX to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

