abrdn plc Sells 4,003 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

abrdn plc cut its holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,003 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Avantor were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Avantor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Avantor by 297.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avantor Stock Up 1.6 %

AVTR opened at $29.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.63. Avantor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.50 and a 1-year high of $44.37.

Insider Transactions at Avantor

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). Avantor had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 39,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $1,232,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,007,010.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 39,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $1,232,790.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,764 shares in the company, valued at $4,007,010.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 19,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total value of $612,985.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 96,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,157.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVTR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Avantor from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays reduced their price target on Avantor from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Avantor in a research report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Avantor from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Avantor from $44.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.60.

Avantor Profile

(Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

