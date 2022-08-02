abrdn plc Sells 9,495 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

abrdn plc lowered its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,495 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 309.4% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MHK shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $165.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $112.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.38.

NYSE:MHK opened at $125.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.78. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.96 and a 1 year high of $211.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.25.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 15.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

