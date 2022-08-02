abrdn plc Takes Position in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

abrdn plc bought a new stake in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 29,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,000. abrdn plc owned 0.06% of JinkoSolar as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in JinkoSolar by 47.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JinkoSolar by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 58,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of JinkoSolar in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.53.

JKS opened at $61.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.62. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $35.41 and a one year high of $76.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.06 and a beta of 0.67.

JinkoSolar announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 6th that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

