Absolute Software (TSE:ABST) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Absolute Software Co. (TSE:ABST – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$11.87 and last traded at C$11.81. Approximately 50,845 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 208,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABST shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Absolute Software to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th.

Get Absolute Software alerts:

Absolute Software Trading Up 1.5 %

The stock has a market cap of C$602.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,454.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.83.

Absolute Software Company Profile

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools self-healing if the application becomes uninstalled or broken.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Absolute Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absolute Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.