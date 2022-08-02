ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Short Interest Update

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,840,000 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the June 30th total of 6,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 802,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.8 days.

ACM Research Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:ACMR opened at $16.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.30 and a 200-day moving average of $19.08. The company has a market cap of $906.84 million, a PE ratio of 42.28 and a beta of 0.63. ACM Research has a one year low of $11.23 and a one year high of $39.71.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. ACM Research had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $42.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ACM Research will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Haiping Dun sold 36,150 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $542,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 855,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,826,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 33.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in ACM Research by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in ACM Research by 982.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in ACM Research by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in ACM Research by 6.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP boosted its stake in ACM Research by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 13,882 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. 19.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ACMR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 8th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of ACM Research from $43.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ACM Research presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

