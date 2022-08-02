Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRDF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 146,600 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the June 30th total of 118,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.
Acreage Price Performance
OTCMKTS:ACRDF opened at $1.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.28. Acreage has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $2.26.
About Acreage
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Acreage (ACRDF)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Find Investing Opportunities For The Rest of 2022
- Deep Value High Yield Newell Brands Is Ready To Bottom
- The Colgate-Palmolive Growth Outlook Brightens
- These Stocks Outperformed Last Time There Was A Recession
- Does Rivian’s Stock Still Have A Future?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Acreage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acreage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.