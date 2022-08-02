Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRDF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 146,600 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the June 30th total of 118,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Acreage Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ACRDF opened at $1.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.28. Acreage has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $2.26.

About Acreage

(Get Rating)

Acreage Holdings, Inc, formerly High Street Capital Partners, is a principal investment firm specializing in cannabis industry. Acreage Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

