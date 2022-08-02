Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Advaxis Trading Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ ADXS opened at $3.61 on Tuesday. Advaxis has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $51.60.

About Advaxis

Advaxis, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology antigen delivery products in the United States. The company is developing ADXS-PSA, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; ADXS-503 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ADXS-504 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

