Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 204,000 shares, a growth of 26.2% from the June 30th total of 161,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 145.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Adyen in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,810.00 price objective for the company.

Adyen Price Performance

ADYYF stock opened at $1,775.25 on Tuesday. Adyen has a twelve month low of $1,170.04 and a twelve month high of $3,300.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,494.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,739.40.

About Adyen

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs; and data insights.

