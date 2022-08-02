Aethlon Medical Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:AEMD)

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 7,009 call options on the company. This is an increase of 4,122% compared to the average daily volume of 166 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aethlon Medical stock. NTB Financial Corp acquired a new position in Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,425 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. NTB Financial Corp owned 0.11% of Aethlon Medical at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical in a research report on Saturday, July 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Aethlon Medical Stock Up 38.0 %

About Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical stock opened at $1.38 on Tuesday. Aethlon Medical has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $5.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $21.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 0.77.

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system, including removal of COVID-19 virus, associated variants, and related exosomes.

