Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Short Interest Down 18.6% in July

Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 164,700 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the June 30th total of 202,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 823.5 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.17.
Ag Growth International Stock Performance
Shares of AGGZF opened at $25.61 on Tuesday. Ag Growth International has a twelve month low of $20.53 and a twelve month high of $34.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.92.
Ag Growth International Cuts Dividend
Ag Growth International Company Profile
Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ag Growth International (AGGZF)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Find Investing Opportunities For The Rest of 2022
- The Colgate-Palmolive Growth Outlook Brightens
- Deep Value High Yield Newell Brands Is Ready To Bottom
- These Stocks Outperformed Last Time There Was A Recession
- Does Rivian’s Stock Still Have A Future?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.