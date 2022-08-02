Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Short Interest Down 18.6% in July

Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 164,700 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the June 30th total of 202,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 823.5 days.

Separately, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

Shares of AGGZF opened at $25.61 on Tuesday. Ag Growth International has a twelve month low of $20.53 and a twelve month high of $34.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.92.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.1154 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.91%.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

