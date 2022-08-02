Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirty-two research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $171.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday. Argus started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $233.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $235.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $222,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 263,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,493,300.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $222,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 263,703 shares in the company, valued at $23,493,300.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 15,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.01, for a total value of $1,645,593.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,260,517.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 616,434 shares of company stock valued at $62,540,295 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 34.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABNB opened at $111.20 on Tuesday. Airbnb has a twelve month low of $86.71 and a twelve month high of $212.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $71.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.22.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.51%. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.75) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Airbnb will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

