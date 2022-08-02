Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (LON:ALFA) Insider Chris Sullivan Acquires 66,332 Shares

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (LON:ALFA – Get Rating) insider Chris Sullivan purchased 66,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 150 ($1.84) per share, for a total transaction of £99,498 ($121,918.88).

Alfa Financial Software Price Performance

LON ALFA opened at GBX 155 ($1.90) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £463.00 million and a PE ratio of 2,583.33. Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 132.50 ($1.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 221 ($2.71). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 160.35 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 166.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.40.

Alfa Financial Software Company Profile

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and consultancy services to the asset finance industry in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Services, Software, and Subscription segments.

