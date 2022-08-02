Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (LON:ALFA) Insider Chris Sullivan Acquires 66,332 Shares

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (LON:ALFA – Get Rating) insider Chris Sullivan purchased 66,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 150 ($1.84) per share, for a total transaction of £99,498 ($121,918.88).
Alfa Financial Software Price Performance
LON ALFA opened at GBX 155 ($1.90) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £463.00 million and a PE ratio of 2,583.33. Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 132.50 ($1.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 221 ($2.71). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 160.35 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 166.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.40.
Alfa Financial Software Company Profile
