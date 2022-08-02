Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) PT Raised to C$16.00

Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note issued on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 35.59% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Algoma Steel Group from C$23.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Algoma Steel Group Price Performance

Shares of Algoma Steel Group stock opened at C$11.80 on Friday. Algoma Steel Group has a 52 week low of C$10.04 and a 52 week high of C$17.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.52.

Algoma Steel Group Company Profile

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

