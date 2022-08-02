Allarity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLR) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR – Get Rating) shares rose 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.24 and last traded at $1.22. Approximately 151,408 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 118,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Allarity Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.74 and a 200 day moving average of $3.05.

Allarity Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Allarity Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 114,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Allarity Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology therapeutics using drug-specific companion diagnostics generated by its drug response predictor technology. Its drug candidates include Stenoparib, a poly-ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for ovarian cancer; Dovitinib, a pan- tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma; IXEMPRA, a microtubule inhibitor for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; LiPlaCis, a liposomal formulation of cisplatin, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for metastatic breast cancer; and 2X-111, a liposomal formulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for metastatic breast cancer and glioblastoma multiforme.

