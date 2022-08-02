Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc decreased its holdings in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Alleghany during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Alleghany by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 35 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alleghany by 1,266.7% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Alleghany by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 55 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Alleghany during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:Y opened at $837.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Alleghany Co. has a fifty-two week low of $585.10 and a fifty-two week high of $862.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $833.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $781.75. The company has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.57.

Alleghany ( NYSE:Y Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $18.85 earnings per share for the quarter. Alleghany had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.81 EPS.

Y has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Alleghany from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Alleghany from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

