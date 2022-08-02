Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Short Interest Update

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 503,000 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the June 30th total of 609,400 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 237,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALGT shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.67.

Insider Activity at Allegiant Travel

In related news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total transaction of $135,126.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,246,544.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total transaction of $135,126.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,246,544.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.89, for a total transaction of $56,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,071.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Allegiant Travel Stock Up 1.9 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Allegiant Travel by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,578,000 after purchasing an additional 8,810 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,649,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $267,823,000 after buying an additional 26,815 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 7.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 643,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,476,000 after buying an additional 46,220 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 18.3% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 616,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,173,000 after buying an additional 95,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 27.0% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 494,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,282,000 after buying an additional 105,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allegiant Travel stock opened at $117.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.61 and its 200 day moving average is $148.54. Allegiant Travel has a twelve month low of $108.99 and a twelve month high of $215.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $500.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.33 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.58) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Featured Stories

