Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Price Target Raised to $117.00

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $117.00 in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ALLE. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Allegion from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Allegion from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Allegion in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $123.22.

Allegion stock opened at $105.37 on Friday. Allegion has a 12-month low of $93.05 and a 12-month high of $148.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $773.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.68 million. Allegion had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 57.91%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Allegion will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Allegion news, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 2,186 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $249,247.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,891.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $286,327.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,168,156.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 2,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $249,247.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,480,891.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,926 shares of company stock valued at $1,004,286 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegion during the second quarter worth approximately $656,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in Allegion by 284.6% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in Allegion by 2.8% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 75,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Allegion in the second quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Allegion by 8.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 995,607 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $97,472,000 after acquiring an additional 76,938 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

