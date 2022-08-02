Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI) Short Interest Update

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,500 shares, a growth of 26.1% from the June 30th total of 32,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allied Healthcare Products in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Allied Healthcare Products Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of AHPI stock opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. Allied Healthcare Products has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $16.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of -3.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Allied Healthcare Products ( NASDAQ:AHPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. Allied Healthcare Products had a negative net margin of 6.68% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $6.87 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Allied Healthcare Products stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.56% of Allied Healthcare Products worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Allied Healthcare Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc manufactures and markets respiratory products for use in the health care industry in a range of hospitals and alternate site settings worldwide. The company offers respiratory care/anesthesia products, including air compressors, calibration equipment, humidifiers, croup tents, and equipment dryers, as well as respiratory disposable products, such as oxygen tubing products, facemasks, cannulas, and ventilator circuits; and home respiratory care products comprising aluminum oxygen cylinders, oxygen regulators, pneumatic nebulizers, portable suction equipment, and a line of respiratory disposable products.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

