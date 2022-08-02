ALPS O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF (BATS:OGIG) Shares Up 0.5%

ALPS O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF (BATS:OGIG – Get Rating)’s stock price were up 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.44 and last traded at $29.05. Approximately 26,705 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $28.91.

ALPS O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.30.

