Altimmune Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ALT)

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 2,981 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 243% compared to the average daily volume of 869 call options.

Altimmune Price Performance

ALT opened at $12.10 on Tuesday. Altimmune has a fifty-two week low of $3.83 and a fifty-two week high of $17.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.46 and a 200-day moving average of $7.43. The company has a market capitalization of $522.95 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.48.

Get Altimmune alerts:

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.13. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 43.28% and a negative net margin of 2,819.11%. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altimmune will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

ALT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Altimmune from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Altimmune to $27.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

In other news, insider M Scot Roberts sold 5,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $65,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,700 shares in the company, valued at $212,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Diane Jorkasky sold 17,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $206,917.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider M Scot Roberts sold 5,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $65,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,588 shares of company stock worth $1,166,654 over the last 90 days. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altimmune

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Altimmune in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Altimmune in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Emfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Altimmune in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Altimmune in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Altimmune in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 88.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Altimmune

(Get Rating)

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide (proposed INN, formerly known as ALT-801), is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 1b trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.