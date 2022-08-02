Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,444 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 7.0% of Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 177,679 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $579,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.9% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.6% during the first quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. AHL Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 462.2% during the first quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $156.25 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.45.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 761 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $1,650,776.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,897.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total value of $2,671,422.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $10,528,337. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $135.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.26 and a 52 week high of $188.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 121.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

