Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Redburn Partners began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a maintains rating in a research report on Friday. Itaú Unibanco began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $179.45.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $135.39 on Monday. Amazon.com has a one year low of $101.26 and a one year high of $188.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 121.37, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total value of $2,671,422.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,991,458.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,870,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $10,528,337 in the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1,085.0% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1,311.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

