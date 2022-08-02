Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) Trading Down 1.4%

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.30 and last traded at $11.60. 284,886 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 807,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.77.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com raised Ambac Financial Group to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.
Ambac Financial Group Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.92 million, a PE ratio of -17.58 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.30.
Ambac Financial Group Company Profile
Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; specialty property & casualty program insurance; credit derivative contracts; and interest rate derivative transactions, as well as managing general agency / underwriting services.
