Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) Trading Down 1.4%

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.30 and last traded at $11.60. 284,886 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 807,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Ambac Financial Group to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Get Ambac Financial Group alerts:

Ambac Financial Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.92 million, a PE ratio of -17.58 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.30.

Ambac Financial Group Company Profile

Ambac Financial Group ( NASDAQ:AMBC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Ambac Financial Group had a positive return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; specialty property & casualty program insurance; credit derivative contracts; and interest rate derivative transactions, as well as managing general agency / underwriting services.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ambac Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambac Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.