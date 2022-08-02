Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the June 30th total of 1,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 419,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ:AMED opened at $127.87 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.21. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amedisys has a 52 week low of $101.61 and a 52 week high of $264.10.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $557.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.12 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amedisys will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMED. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Amedisys from $181.00 to $154.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Amedisys from $199.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Amedisys from $117.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Amedisys from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amedisys has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.88.

In other news, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 557 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $64,055.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,252 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 13,394 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amedisys by 194.4% in the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,627 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 5,697 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Amedisys by 98.3% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 340,741 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $58,706,000 after acquiring an additional 168,949 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Amedisys by 235.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 151,640 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $24,547,000 after acquiring an additional 106,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amedisys in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

