América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.25.

A number of analysts have commented on AMX shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of América Móvil in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of América Móvil from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

América Móvil Price Performance

AMX opened at $18.81 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77. América Móvil has a 52 week low of $16.33 and a 52 week high of $22.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On América Móvil

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.18). América Móvil had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 21.24%. The business had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that América Móvil will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMX. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in América Móvil in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in América Móvil by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,368 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in América Móvil in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in América Móvil in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in América Móvil in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. 6.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

América Móvil Company Profile

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

