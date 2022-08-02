American Century Sustainable Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGY) Trading Down 0.3%

American Century Sustainable Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGY – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $36.43 and last traded at $36.43. 6 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.53.
American Century Sustainable Growth ETF Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.41.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Century Sustainable Growth ETF (ESGY)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Find Investing Opportunities For The Rest of 2022
- Deep Value High Yield Newell Brands Is Ready To Bottom
- The Colgate-Palmolive Growth Outlook Brightens
- These Stocks Outperformed Last Time There Was A Recession
- Does Rivian’s Stock Still Have A Future?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for American Century Sustainable Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Sustainable Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.