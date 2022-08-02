America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $93.37

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $93.37 and traded as high as $105.07. America’s Car-Mart shares last traded at $103.93, with a volume of 50,304 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRMT. Stephens decreased their price objective on America’s Car-Mart from $138.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America cut America’s Car-Mart from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

America’s Car-Mart Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $679.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On America’s Car-Mart

America’s Car-Mart ( NASDAQ:CRMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.91. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $351.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.19 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 12.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 313,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of April 30, 2022, the company operated 154 dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

