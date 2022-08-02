Americas Technology Acquisition (NYSEARCA:ATA) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.25

Americas Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSEARCA:ATA – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.25 and traded as high as $10.40. Americas Technology Acquisition shares last traded at $10.40, with a volume of 1,623 shares changing hands.

Americas Technology Acquisition Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.25.

Institutional Trading of Americas Technology Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Americas Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Americas Technology Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Americas Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Americas Technology Acquisition by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 72,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 40,195 shares during the period. Finally, Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Americas Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,736,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

About Americas Technology Acquisition

Americas Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination in the technology, media, and telecommunications sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

