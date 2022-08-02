AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.60.

AMN Healthcare Services Price Performance

Shares of AMN opened at $115.07 on Tuesday. AMN Healthcare Services has a fifty-two week low of $82.75 and a fifty-two week high of $129.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.04 and its 200-day moving average is $102.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.26.

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 44.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMN Healthcare Services

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.53, for a total transaction of $136,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,537.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 722.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 10,985 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the second quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,100,000 after buying an additional 47,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

