Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Royal Mail (RMG)

Royal Mail (LON: RMG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/21/2022 – Royal Mail had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 240 ($2.94) price target on the stock.

7/21/2022 – Royal Mail had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 632 ($7.74) to GBX 360 ($4.41). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/21/2022 – Royal Mail had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 320 ($3.92) price target on the stock.

7/21/2022 – Royal Mail had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a GBX 410 ($5.02) price target on the stock.

7/21/2022 – Royal Mail had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 575 ($7.05) to GBX 480 ($5.88). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/29/2022 – Royal Mail had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 400 ($4.90) to GBX 320 ($3.92). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/23/2022 – Royal Mail had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 240 ($2.94) price target on the stock.

Royal Mail Price Performance

Royal Mail stock opened at GBX 281.80 ($3.45) on Tuesday. Royal Mail plc has a 12 month low of GBX 257.43 ($3.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 531.40 ($6.51). The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 285.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 343.15. The company has a market cap of £2.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 454.52.

Royal Mail Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 13.30 ($0.16) per share. This is a boost from Royal Mail’s previous dividend of $6.70. This represents a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Royal Mail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.94%.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mail plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mail plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.