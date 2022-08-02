Analysts Set Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Target Price at $1,345.50

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,298.25.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTD shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,406.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 9,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,287.11, for a total value of $12,317,642.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,309 shares in the company, valued at $20,991,476.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Gerry Keller sold 948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,195.60, for a total value of $1,133,428.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,778. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 9,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,287.11, for a total value of $12,317,642.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,991,476.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,571 shares of company stock worth $48,377,720 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTD. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 30 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,350.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a PE ratio of 38.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,208.17 and a 200-day moving average of $1,312.15. Mettler-Toledo International has a 52 week low of $1,082.78 and a 52 week high of $1,714.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $978.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.81 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 799.34% and a net margin of 21.23%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International will post 37.16 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

