Analyzing A2Z Smart Technologies (NASDAQ:AZ) & International Baler (OTCMKTS:IBAL)

A2Z Smart Technologies (NASDAQ:AZ – Get Rating) and International Baler (OTCMKTS:IBAL – Get Rating) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares A2Z Smart Technologies and International Baler’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio A2Z Smart Technologies $2.68 million 30.11 -$40.29 million ($0.61) -4.79 International Baler $10.00 million 0.88 -$130,000.00 ($0.14) -12.07

International Baler has higher revenue and earnings than A2Z Smart Technologies. International Baler is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than A2Z Smart Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score A2Z Smart Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 International Baler 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings for A2Z Smart Technologies and International Baler, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

A2Z Smart Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 516.44%. Given A2Z Smart Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe A2Z Smart Technologies is more favorable than International Baler.

Profitability

This table compares A2Z Smart Technologies and International Baler’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets A2Z Smart Technologies -404.48% -97.99% -75.84% International Baler -7.44% -8.46% -6.82%

Summary

International Baler beats A2Z Smart Technologies on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About A2Z Smart Technologies

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. provides services in the field of advanced engineering capabilities to the military/security markets and governmental agencies in Israel. The company produces unmanned remote-controlled vehicles and energy power packs; products for the civilian and retail markets; and fuel tank intelligent containment system, a capsule that can be placed in a fuel tank to prevent gas tank explosions. It also offers retail automation solutions for large grocery stores and supermarkets, as well as offers maintenance and calibration services to external and in-house complex electronic systems and products. A2Z Smart Technologies is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About International Baler

International Baler Corporation manufactures and sells baling equipment to compress various materials into bales for handling, shipping, disposal, storage, and recycling. The company offers general purpose horizontal and vertical balers for compaction of paper, corrugated boxes, and miscellaneous solid waste materials; and specialty balers, including scrap metal, drum crusher, textile, and double chamber balers that are used for textile materials, used clothing, aluminum cans, 55-gallon drums, and synthetic rubber. It also provides accessory equipment comprising conveyors, which carry waste from floor level to the top of horizontal balers; extended hoppers on such balers; rufflers, which break up material; electronic start/stop controls; hydraulic oil coolers and cleaners; fluffers; bale tying machines; and plastic bottle piercers, as well as service and repair work to general purpose and specialty balers. The company sells its products to waste producing retailers, manufacturing and fabricating plants, bulk material producers, solid waste recycling facilities, manufacturers of synthetic rubber and polymers, plastic and paper recycling facilities, textile and paper mills, power generating facilities, cotton gins, supermarkets and other retail outlets, and municipalities. In addition, the company markets its products through sales force, manufacturer's representatives, and dealers in the United States, Europe, the Far East, South America, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Waste Technology Corporation and changed its name to International Baler Corporation in March 2009. International Baler Corporation was founded in 1946 and is based in Jacksonville, Florida. International Baler Corporation is a subsidiary of Avis Industrial Corporation.

