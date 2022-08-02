Analyzing Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) and Dune Acquisition (NASDAQ:DUNE)

Dune Acquisition (NASDAQ:DUNE – Get Rating) and Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dune Acquisition and Futu’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dune Acquisition N/A N/A $5.55 million N/A N/A Futu $912.27 million 6.74 $360.30 million $1.86 21.97

Futu has higher revenue and earnings than Dune Acquisition.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dune Acquisition N/A -31.50% 1.60% Futu 33.88% 10.59% 2.01%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Dune Acquisition and Futu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

83.7% of Dune Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.3% of Futu shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Dune Acquisition and Futu, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dune Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Futu 1 3 1 0 2.00

Futu has a consensus price target of $67.30, indicating a potential upside of 64.67%. Given Futu’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Futu is more favorable than Dune Acquisition.

Summary

Futu beats Dune Acquisition on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dune Acquisition

Dune Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses in the technology sector, primarily companies pursuing a Software as a Service. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the brand of Futu Money Plus through its Futubull and moomoo platforms, which give access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas. In addition, the company provides initial public offering subscription and employee share option plan solution services to corporate clients under the Futu I&E brand. Futu Holdings Limited was founded in 2007 and is based in Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

