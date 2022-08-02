Analyzing KM Wedding Events Management (OTCMKTS:KMWE) and Regis (NYSE:RGS)

KM Wedding Events Management (OTCMKTS:KMWE – Get Rating) and Regis (NYSE:RGS – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares KM Wedding Events Management and Regis’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KM Wedding Events Management N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Regis $415.11 million 0.08 -$113.33 million ($1.95) -0.38

KM Wedding Events Management has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Regis.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KM Wedding Events Management N/A N/A N/A Regis -24.87% -165.45% -4.68%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares KM Wedding Events Management and Regis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

47.6% of Regis shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of Regis shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for KM Wedding Events Management and Regis, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KM Wedding Events Management 0 0 0 0 N/A Regis 0 0 1 0 3.00

Regis has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 714.00%. Given Regis’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Regis is more favorable than KM Wedding Events Management.

Volatility & Risk

KM Wedding Events Management has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Regis has a beta of 1.95, meaning that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Regis beats KM Wedding Events Management on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KM Wedding Events Management

KM Wedding Events Management, Inc. provides matrimonial, wedding event management and allied services. Its matrimonial services include matchmaking and partner identification through multiple delivery channels via print and visual media, website, physical centers and events. The company was founded by T. V. Mohan and Meera Nagarajan on October 24, 2012 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

About Regis

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates in two segments, Franchise Salons and Company-owned Salons. Its salons provide haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products. The company also offers OpenSalon Pro, a back-office salon management system; and Opensalon mobile application. Regis Corporation operates its salons primarily under the SmartStyle, Supercuts, Cost Cutters, Roosters, and First Choice Haircutters names. As of June 30, 2021, the company operated 5,917 salons, such as 5,563 franchised salons, 276 company-owned salons, and 78 non-controlling ownership salons. It also operates accredited cosmetology schools. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

