Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,900 shares, a decline of 25.3% from the June 30th total of 123,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 168,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Insider Transactions at Angion Biomedica

In related news, insider Jay Venkatesan bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.23 per share, for a total transaction of $61,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,689,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,077,786.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 89,546 shares of company stock worth $109,949 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Angion Biomedica

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Angion Biomedica in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Angion Biomedica in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. CM Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Angion Biomedica by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 111,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 18,030 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Angion Biomedica by 17.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 32,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Angion Biomedica in the first quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Angion Biomedica Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ANGN opened at $1.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.81. Angion Biomedica has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $14.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.74.

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 million. Angion Biomedica had a negative net margin of 108.57% and a negative return on equity of 44.25%. Analysts anticipate that Angion Biomedica will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on ANGN shares. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Angion Biomedica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Angion Biomedica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Angion Biomedica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

Angion Biomedica Company Profile

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3070, an oral tyrosine kinase receptor inhibitor in development as a treatment for fibrotic diseases, primarily in the kidney and lung.

Further Reading

