ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the June 30th total of 1,350,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 537,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 800 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.18, for a total transaction of $204,944.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,223.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,431 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,052,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,092 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $534,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 271.7% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,977 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 5,831 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $279.21 on Tuesday. ANSYS has a one year low of $225.92 and a one year high of $413.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $283.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a PE ratio of 54.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.29.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $428.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.26 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 12.14%. ANSYS’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ANSYS will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ANSS shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $339.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $304.00 to $274.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Oppenheimer reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.36.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

