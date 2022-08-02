Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Trading Up 2.7%

Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $485.75 and last traded at $482.58. Approximately 1,274,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 1,209,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $469.87.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Anthem by 27.9% in the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in Anthem by 2.1% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in Anthem in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,145,000. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in Anthem by 91.1% in the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Anthem by 14.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. The firm supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journeyconnecting them to the care, support, and resources they need to lead healthier lives.

