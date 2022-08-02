Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZUW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZUW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, a growth of 48.8% from the June 30th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I stock. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZUW – Get Rating) by 42.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 224,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,666 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANZUW opened at $0.10 on Tuesday. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.14.

