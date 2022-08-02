Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) and Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Head-To-Head Review

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) and Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Apartment Income REIT and Regency Centers’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apartment Income REIT $740.85 million 9.40 $447.62 million $6.08 7.29 Regency Centers $1.17 billion 9.43 $361.41 million $2.78 22.94

Apartment Income REIT has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Regency Centers. Apartment Income REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Regency Centers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Volatility & Risk

Apartment Income REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Regency Centers pays an annual dividend of $2.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Apartment Income REIT pays out 29.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Regency Centers pays out 89.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Regency Centers has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Apartment Income REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Apartment Income REIT has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Regency Centers has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Apartment Income REIT and Regency Centers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apartment Income REIT 1 3 2 0 2.17 Regency Centers 0 6 4 0 2.40

Apartment Income REIT presently has a consensus price target of $49.50, indicating a potential upside of 11.71%. Regency Centers has a consensus price target of $68.41, indicating a potential upside of 7.27%. Given Apartment Income REIT’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Apartment Income REIT is more favorable than Regency Centers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.2% of Apartment Income REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.7% of Regency Centers shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Apartment Income REIT shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Regency Centers shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Apartment Income REIT and Regency Centers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apartment Income REIT 127.20% 47.81% 14.92% Regency Centers 39.83% 7.30% 4.15%

Summary

Apartment Income REIT beats Regency Centers on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia. AIR common shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol AIRC, and are included in the S&P 400. For more information about AIR, please visit our website at www.aircommunities.com.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers. Operating as a fully integrated real estate company, Regency Centers is a qualified real estate investment trust (REIT) that is self-administered, self-managed, and an S&P 500 Index member.

