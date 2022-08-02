AppHarvest Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:APPH)

AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 4,281 put options on the company. This is an increase of 119% compared to the typical volume of 1,953 put options.

In related news, Director J Kevin Willis bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $91,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other AppHarvest news, President David J. Lee sold 43,533 shares of AppHarvest stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total value of $164,554.74. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,243,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,700,048.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J Kevin Willis bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $91,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in AppHarvest by 284.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,983 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in AppHarvest by 420.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in AppHarvest during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in AppHarvest during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in AppHarvest during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 45.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppHarvest stock opened at $4.02 on Tuesday. AppHarvest has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $12.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.89.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05). AppHarvest had a negative return on equity of 29.33% and a negative net margin of 1,412.56%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. Analysts anticipate that AppHarvest will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AppHarvest, Inc, an applied agricultural technology company, develops and operates indoor farms to grow non-GMO produce free of chemical pesticide residues. Its products include tomatoes; and other fruits and vegetables, such as berries, peppers, cucumbers, and salad greens. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

