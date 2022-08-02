Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,302 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 3.6% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $1,631,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Apple by 5,525.0% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Apple from $191.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $175.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.04.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $161.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.23. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.04 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.12.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

