Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) Short Interest Update

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a decrease of 34.0% from the June 30th total of 2,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 421,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 6.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Applied Molecular Transport Trading Down 6.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMTI opened at $1.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $68.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.24. Applied Molecular Transport has a 1-year low of $1.74 and a 1-year high of $33.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.89 and its 200 day moving average is $5.22.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.40). On average, analysts forecast that Applied Molecular Transport will post -2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Applied Molecular Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Applied Molecular Transport from $60.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Applied Molecular Transport from $86.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

In related news, major shareholder Epiq Capital Group, Llc acquired 32,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.88 per share, with a total value of $125,634.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,307,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,234,089.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Applied Molecular Transport news, Director David Lamond purchased 33,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.26 per share, with a total value of $109,210.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,077,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,512,711.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Epiq Capital Group, Llc purchased 32,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.88 per share, for a total transaction of $125,634.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,307,755 shares in the company, valued at $32,234,089.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 98,880 shares of company stock valued at $336,484 and have sold 6,506 shares valued at $19,323. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Molecular Transport

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMTI. EPIQ Capital Group LLC grew its position in Applied Molecular Transport by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 9,075,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,875,000 after acquiring an additional 66,433 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Applied Molecular Transport by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 64,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 15,051 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Applied Molecular Transport by 184.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 12,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 7,981 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in Applied Molecular Transport by 144.7% during the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 31,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 18,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC grew its position in Applied Molecular Transport by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 320,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Molecular Transport Company Profile

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the design and development of a pipeline of oral and respiratory biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

