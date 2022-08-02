Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Aptevo Therapeutics from $69.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Aptevo Therapeutics Stock Performance

Aptevo Therapeutics stock opened at $3.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.03 and a 52 week high of $22.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:APVO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $3.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 million. Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 222.55% and a negative return on equity of 717.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.52% of Aptevo Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

About Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. Its lead clinical candidate is APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

