Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Bought by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 52.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARCC. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Ares Capital by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. 29.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC opened at $19.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.85 and a 200 day moving average of $20.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $17.03 and a one year high of $23.00.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a net margin of 54.92% and a return on equity of 10.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARCC. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.88.

In other Ares Capital news, insider Michael Lewis Smith bought 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.64 per share, with a total value of $1,006,560.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 89,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,658,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael J. Arougheti purchased 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $5,325,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,782,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,643,084.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Lewis Smith purchased 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,658,960. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 356,775 shares of company stock valued at $6,381,371 in the last 90 days. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

