Argo Blockchain (LON:ARB) Shares Up 1.1%

Argo Blockchain plc (LON:ARB – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 40 ($0.49) and last traded at GBX 37.40 ($0.46). 1,316,583 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 2,923,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37 ($0.45).
Argo Blockchain Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £178.71 million and a P/E ratio of 467.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 39.01 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 57.30.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Alex Appleton purchased 39,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.61) per share, for a total transaction of £19,707.50 ($24,148.39).
About Argo Blockchain
Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.
