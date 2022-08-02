Arisz Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARIZW) Short Interest Update

Arisz Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARIZW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the June 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Institutional Trading of Arisz Acquisition
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARIZW. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arisz Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $48,000. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arisz Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arisz Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $673,000.
Arisz Acquisition Price Performance
NASDAQ:ARIZW opened at $0.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.10. Arisz Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.44.
Arisz Acquisition Company Profile
Arisz Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue targets in the healthcare industry in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.
