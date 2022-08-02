Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,988 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CDK Global by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,373 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its position in shares of CDK Global by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 9,797 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CDK Global by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 106,495 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,184,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of CDK Global by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of CDK Global by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 21,528 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 6,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Get CDK Global alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on CDK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CDK Global in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research cut shares of CDK Global from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

CDK Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDK opened at $54.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. CDK Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.53 and a 1-year high of $55.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.69.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $459.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.88 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 67.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Research analysts predict that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDK Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. CDK Global’s payout ratio is presently 28.71%.

About CDK Global

(Get Rating)

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries in the United States and internationally. It offers subscription-based software and technology solutions to automotive retailers, as well as to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction and agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.