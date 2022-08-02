Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 15,177 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,177 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Vertiv by 23.0% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 189,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after buying an additional 35,454 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 28,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 12,464 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 34,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 1st quarter worth $140,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 6,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Vertiv from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.94.

Vertiv Stock Up 0.3 %

About Vertiv

Shares of VRT stock opened at $11.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,145.00, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.42. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52 week low of $7.76 and a 52 week high of $28.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.16.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

